While working from home this last year has been a new experience for many of us, for Dani Roche , Toronto-based creative director and owner of marketing and design agency Kastor & Pollux, a live/work space is the norm. After previously renting separate studio and apartment spaces, she decided to combine the two, turning a 1500 sqft space (which she pays $3,600/month for) into a part-living space, part-photo studio for her branding projects. The merge has forced her to double down on intentional decor, and focus more on sustainability. “I want to be conscious in every decision I’m making in my life,” Roche says, noting that as she’s gotten older she’s become a “collector of things” rather than stocking up on temporary buys. “Trends are great, but I’m definitely more selective with what I choose to purchase.”