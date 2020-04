Earlier this week, Jacqueline Danielle, one of Sunday Riley's regional sales managers, took to the brand's Instagram to show followers how the new product works by demonstrating it on her daughter's natural textured hair. "Glycolic acid gently exfoliates the scalp while the salicylic will help break down the excess sebum," she explains in the video. "It has this really great nozzle, so you can work it into the hair section by section. Work it all over the scalp and pay a lot of attention around the ear where hair tends to be the thickest and you get the most build-up."