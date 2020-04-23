Sunday Riley, the cult-favourite skin-care brand behind beloved products like Good Genes and C.E.O. Glow, is officially adding hair care to its CV with Clean Rinse, a serum that promises to transform the way you take care of your hair. The product, which retails for $48 USD, is a rinse-off scalp treatment that boasts glycolic and salicylic acids; together, they exfoliate the scalp to deeply cleanse and clarify it of product build-up, excess oil, dead skin, and pollution.
Earlier this week, Jacqueline Danielle, one of Sunday Riley's regional sales managers, took to the brand's Instagram to show followers how the new product works by demonstrating it on her daughter's natural textured hair. "Glycolic acid gently exfoliates the scalp while the salicylic will help break down the excess sebum," she explains in the video. "It has this really great nozzle, so you can work it into the hair section by section. Work it all over the scalp and pay a lot of attention around the ear where hair tends to be the thickest and you get the most build-up."
Advertisement
Your scalp is an extension of your face and skin, so while it often takes a back seat when it comes to skin care, it should actually be treated in a similar manner. Speaking to Refinery29 UK recently, Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley, explained that dust, dirt, daily grime, and product build-up affects the hair and scalp in a similar way to the skin on our face. "It makes hair dirty and can also increase the likelihood of scalp problems, such as flaking and itching, as well as blocked follicles and the formation of pimples," Kingsley said.
While washing your hair regularly with a clarifying shampoo is a great way to chip away at build-up, a once-weekly targeted treatment can make a lot of difference. If you can't stand the smell of apple cider vinegar treatments or find scalp scrubs gritty (and a nightmare to wash out), Jacqueline mentions that Clean Rinse is simply a clear liquid — easy to distribute, but not too runny — and that it smells gloriously of rose and jasmine, not potent or acidic like some other treatments on the market.
Once you've covered your entire scalp, Jacqueline suggests massaging the serum in, tying the hair back, and letting the formula work its magic for 20 minutes. Then, rinse with warm water or shampoo and follow with your favourite conditioner for glossy, healthy, thoroughly cleansed hair.
The only catch? Clean Rinse doesn't officially launch at retailers until this summer. Until then, you can shop Sunday Riley skincare at Sephora.
Advertisement