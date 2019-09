Suitcases Might Just Be The New It-Bags

“When Supreme did the collaboration with Rimowa, people were going crazy,” says Toronto wardrobe stylist, Lisa Gozlan , whose company LRG is dedicated to sourcing hard-to-get luxury items. Gozlan tried tracking down a Rimowa X Supreme case for a family member earlier this year; it wasn’t easy. “It took calling the Rimowa store several times a week for at least a month…. It’s a lot of checking-in and being one of the first people to say, ‘I 100% want that bag,’” she says. “Eventually we found out it was coming, and the whole family ran because we were so excited to see it.” They were one of the lucky few — the Rimowa X Supreme bags sold out online in 16 seconds. But when the Off-White collaboration was announced, getting one was more straight-forward. “Once we got one and had a connection, for the next round, they wrote us asking if we wanted one,” Gozlan says.