What really separates the actress's look from her on-screen persona's is the way she uses modern makeup to give classic styles a fresh twist. It’s a trick Turner has mastered almost from day one: take what looks good on you — in her case, a rosy complexion that lets her freckles shine, taupe eyeshadows, and lashes doused in mascara — and add a surprising new element, like a show-stopping matte red lip or feline flick of black liner.