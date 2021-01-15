H&M x Simone Rocha Is 2021’s Most Exciting Collaboration

Be still our beating hearts! H&M never disappoints us with its blockbuster designer collaborations but the next one might just be our favourite to date.
Announcing today that it will be partnering with London Fashion Week stalwart Simone Rocha, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Swedish retailer has fulfilled all of our fashion fantasies with the promise of a thrilling collection launching on 11th of March.
Rocha is the latest in an impressive roster of industry big hitters to team up with H&M – alumni include everyone from Maison Margiela and Kenzo to Comme des Garçons and, most recently, The Vampire's Wife – and Ireland's first export to create a collection for the high street giant.
Advertisement
So what can we expect from the launch? Diehard devotees of Rocha's decade of dark and delectable femininity will be more than satisfied: the collaboration borrows fabrics from her past collections, like seersucker tartans and pleated tulles. "In forming this collection, Rocha spent time reflecting on her brand’s archive, combing her past collections and carefully reworking favourites into dynamic new propositions that feel right for today," a statement from the brand reads. "We see glimmers of Tudor courtiers, of wild florals, of portraits and photographs, of dolls and playthings. There is tartan, beading, florals, pinks, reds, and bespoke fabrications, developed in house, especially for this collaboration." Rocha's signature delicate detailing – opulent pearls, froufrou bows, exquisite beading – will be present throughout the collection but there will be plenty on offer, too, for those who have less of an affinity for the saccharine, with more understated pieces suitable for everyday.
Even better, this collection is a family affair: the men in your life will be pleased as, after years of Rocha's friends begging her to create a menswear offering, she's included men's pieces in the collection (though we can't promise that we won't be borrowing their sweaters to layer over our dresses). Meanwhile the kidswear is pure perfection – think mini-me versions of her classic candyfloss dresses and cloudlike cardigans.
The campaign is just as heavenly as the collection. Shot by the inimitable Tyler Mitchell, whose photographic subjects include Beyoncé and Kamala Harris, and styled by Robbie Spencer, the dreamy lineup of models features Adwoa and Kesewa Aboah, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Tess McMillan, Kelsey Lu, Francesca Hayward and Micheal Ward. "I wanted to use this talent to show that this collection has come from a sense of community and to portray how I want people to wear it," she told Vogue, "which is a very familial, human and natural way."
Advertisement
Though the pricepoint and number of pieces in the collection is yet to be announced, the launch is a golden opportunity for Rocha enthusiasts to own a slice of her sumptuous aesthetic. Fastest finger first: this is one you won't want to miss.
Simone Rocha x H&M is available from 11th March at H&M.