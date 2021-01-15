H&M x Simone Rocha Is 2021’s Most Exciting Collaboration

So what can we expect from the launch? Diehard devotees of Rocha's decade of dark and delectable femininity will be more than satisfied: the collaboration borrows fabrics from her past collections, like seersucker tartans and pleated tulles. "In forming this collection, Rocha spent time reflecting on her brand’s archive, combing her past collections and carefully reworking favourites into dynamic new propositions that feel right for today," a statement from the brand reads. "We see glimmers of Tudor courtiers, of wild florals, of portraits and photographs, of dolls and playthings. There is tartan, beading, florals, pinks, reds, and bespoke fabrications, developed in house, especially for this collaboration." Rocha's signature delicate detailing – opulent pearls, froufrou bows, exquisite beading – will be present throughout the collection but there will be plenty on offer, too, for those who have less of an affinity for the saccharine, with more understated pieces suitable for everyday.