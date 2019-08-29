Chopping All My Hair Off As A Plus-Size Woman Taught Me Some Difficult Lessons

Ultimately, I cannot help but feel this kind of unpacking is a positive thing. If we never challenge the armour we use, some of us may struggle to grasp our value outside of it. Without trusting in our value, we may further struggle to set healthy boundaries, to distance ourselves from toxic relationships, to fight for what we know we deserve, to say no when we want to say no, or yes when we want to say yes. Without understanding our value, we are often quicker to accept mistreatment from others and from ourselves.