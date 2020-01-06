Chic Leather Pants You Won’t Spend Your Entire Paycheque On

Like a well-cut moto jacket, a great pair of leather (or pleather) pants is one of those wardrobe staples that never go out of style (especially if you buy them in black). Whether you’re into a sexy, legging-like pair à la Hailey Bieber or are hyped to try a boxier, stylish shape — leather culottes, anyone? — the perfect leather trousers can elevate even the coziest of winter outfits.
Here’s what to consider before you buy: Leather pants, which are often partly lined, will often last for years and wear well with age, while synthetic-leather options generally will be more affordable and easier to care for. Pants in dark colours will require much less maintenance, even if you don’t want to go for a true black. And if you’re buying leather leggings, consider sizing down because they will stretch with wear.
Here are three gorgeous, on-sale pairs of leather and leather-look pants to wear this week.
