This Leather Brand Is One Of Canada’s Most Exciting Fashion Labels

Regardless of the pond size, Namesake’s work is impeccable. The jacket Halpern and her team generously made for me is in heavy-duty silver leather. I liked the tough look of the cropped Maud style, and I had Halpern cut it even shorter so that it hit me at the narrowest part of my waist. I chose a chartreuse lining, silver hardware, and had my last name painted underneath the collar on the back. From there, Halpern made a pattern for her team to work off. The end result is the best-fitting, sexiest piece of clothing I’ve ever worn. It’s impossible not to feel like the most badass version of myself when I wear it. The proportions are perfect for my short-waisted frame, which is much smaller on top than on the bottom — something that can make finding a well-fitting jacket tricky.