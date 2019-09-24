It’s Leather-Jacket Season & These Cropped Motos Are On Sale!

I was on the lookout for a versatile, classic-but-not-boring moto jacket forever. Two years ago, I finally found a black, distressed leather Schott NYC-style piece (Schott invented the "perfecto" — the OG leather moto with an asymmetric zip closure and cropped fit) on sale (for half off!) at Aritzia. I'll never part with it.
That's the thing about leather-jacket shopping: You have to really hunt for deals. The best biker jackets — especially those in classic silhouettes and timeless colours such as black and burgundy — are rarely marked down by outerwear brands such as Mackage and Rudsak because the moto jacket is an iconic, timeless style that will return year after year.
Allow me to help with your search! Here are three options (two leather, and one vegan-friendly) to try on for size this fall.
