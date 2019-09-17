Your Favourite Retro Pants Are Back & These Styles Are On Sale

My first attempt at wearing cords wasn’t all that successful. It was the '90s and the cream-coloured, straight-leg pair I chose never quite fit and felt too boring — so I quickly went back to blue jeans. All these years later, with cords hitting the fall runways and popping up on street style round-ups, I’m finally ready to give this autumnal trend a second chance.
Corduroy, like velvet or houndstooth, never really goes out of fashion, but cord suits, wide-wale pants with slightly more prominent ridges, and pieces in less-expected colours such as pastel and neon feel particularly fresh this season.
Here are three pairs of cords to add to your shopping cart today.