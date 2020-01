Running parallel to Aimee and Maeve’s story arcs there’s also Ola (Patricia Allison), Otis' new girlfriend who we met briefly in season one. She and Otis (Asa Butterfield) are starting to explore each other sexually and one of their most wonderful narratives is when Otis fingers her for the first time. He thinks he did a great job; she absolutely hated his weird 'clock' technique but doesn’t know how to tell him. "And we’re talking about a girl that’s really confident and will [normally] speak her mind," Patricia tells Refinery29 in an earlier interview. "So I think it’s really interesting that we have that storyline so that a lot of girls who are like, 'Oh my god, I’m super shy and couldn’t have [said anything],' now know maybe how to approach it." The show's lightness of touch (pun intended) brings so many aspects of sex that many of us - particularly women - have spent a lifetime normalising to the forefront in a way that really resonates, no matter your age or experience.