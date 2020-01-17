"I think people are literally already starting to use it as a guide or as a reference for conversations about sex,” Emma says. "I've had mums come up to me and say thank you for, like, creating the show. It's helped them talk to their kids about sex, which I think is awesome. And, you know, people who are my mum's age talking about female pleasure and stuff they'd never talk about ever before. It's almost like it gives them permission, which is sad, but I think our generation takes it for granted that it's really easy to talk about all these things. And actually, we should respect that it's not easy for everyone and the reason the show exists, actually, is just to help us move the conversation forward."