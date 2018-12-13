In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Additionally, we are joining forces with SoFi for the next few months to bring you career tips and coaching. We got the low-down from SoFi's career coaches who recommend:
If you're looking for a big salary bump you should probably look for a new job. Stay too long at a job and it's likely you're only making incremental salary increases. Leave to grab a big promotion and big pay bump!
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a 33-year-old senior marketing specialist who regrets not having negotiated early in her career, a 29-year old regional manager in the wine and spirits industry who tripled her salary without changing companies, and a 30-year-old technical business analyst who got a new job with the help of a maintenance person.
Editor's Note: All salary information in this diary are in Canadian dollars.
Age: 30
Current Location: Ottawa, Canada
Current Industry & Title: Logistics, Process Engineering Analyst
Starting Salary: $50,000 in 2013
Current Salary: $80,205 + up to 5% yearly bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 6
Biggest Salary Jump: $11,550 in 2016
Biggest Salary Drop: $498 in 2017
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "I tried to negotiate for $70,000 — my biggest raise — and my boss denied me, telling me instead to write down a list of goals. He said that if I achieved them in three months, he would consider a bump then. I dragged my feet and never wrote anything down because I was unsure of how to evaluate myself and so neither of us brought it up again."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Know what you're worth and don't stick out a job you hate just because the pay is good."
Current Location: Ottawa, Canada
Current Industry & Title: Logistics, Process Engineering Analyst
Starting Salary: $50,000 in 2013
Current Salary: $80,205 + up to 5% yearly bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 6
Biggest Salary Jump: $11,550 in 2016
Biggest Salary Drop: $498 in 2017
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "I tried to negotiate for $70,000 — my biggest raise — and my boss denied me, telling me instead to write down a list of goals. He said that if I achieved them in three months, he would consider a bump then. I dragged my feet and never wrote anything down because I was unsure of how to evaluate myself and so neither of us brought it up again."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Know what you're worth and don't stick out a job you hate just because the pay is good."