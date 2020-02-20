Colourist Kate Reid equates pink hair dye to the sparkly lip gloss many of us loved as teens. "They're both shiny, bright, and have that '90s pop," she says. While the glitter makeup of years past is relatively easy to find again, it's rose-tinted highlights and cotton-candy braids that are fully back in focus after New York Fashion Week.
As the Australia-based global design director for Kevin Murphy, Reid is an expert on fashion hair colour and specializes in shades of pink, which is exactly why we tapped her for info on the latest shades and techniques.
What will the raddest versions of pink be for 2020? We've compiled Reid's predictions, plus more from other in-the-know colourists, for proof that pink hair is not only back, it's cheerier than ever.