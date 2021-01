Would You Move In With Someone Who Wasn’t An Astrological Match?

This gets a little complicated, so bear with me: In your birth chart , each of your 12 houses is ruled by a particular zodiac sign. Astrologers will look at that sign's ruling planet to get more insight into specific houses. So my third house is ruled by Taurus, which in turn is ruled by Venus. On my birth chart, my Venus is in Gemini. So Stardust looked at what's going on with Gemini right now, and saw that the North Node of Destiny (which is about your path in life) will be transiting the sign for the next year. Stardust told me that shows that fate was pushing me to move in with someone around this time. (This is why it's so helpful to have an actual astrologer doing your readings.)