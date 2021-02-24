Why Is Reading So Hard Right Now?

For nearly a year now, we have been living with the constant threat of an illness about which it is totally reasonable to feel anxious. Importantly, the threat is also uncertain and unknowable. "If anxiety is about uncertainty, the situation we're in now is about the most uncertain one that you can possibly get," says Oliver. "Every person you see may or may not be a carrier and any scenario you go into may or may not mean you catch coronavirus." And catching coronavirus, of course, can have real, life-threatening outcomes. It is a perfect environment to induce anxiety. Crucially, in lieu of getting any certainty, the adaptive function has been set on high alert for far longer than we are used to. The anxiety is eating into our brain capacity and our ability to find joy where we once did. Instead, we are constantly on the lookout for harm.