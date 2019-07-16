If that ubiquitous polka-dot dress from Zara (you know — the one that went viral) is already sitting in your closet, or you discovered it too late and it’s sold out in your size, or you just don’t want to commit to the exact same garment as your entire friend group, you’re in luck: There are plenty of spotted dresses on the market this season.
Beyond the usual retro-inspired frocks, summer’s polka-dot styles feature trendy updates such as boxy fits, midi-length hems, and oversized dots — and many of them are on sale!
Here are three styles worth adding to your cart.