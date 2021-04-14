“Nail Plumping” Is The Biggest Manicure Innovation Of 2021

"Plexigel is a semi-hard gel, which means it's significantly more durable than soft gel," Kandalec explains. She shows me the colourless glass bottle that holds the self-levelling clear gel formula that drips off the nail brush like honey. "The system is designed to be a multi-problem solver for flat, brittle, or torn nails. The Plexigel is a flexible yet tough coating that glides on to plump, lengthen, or repair a multitude of nail issues. It also protects the natural nail underneath the enhancement."