I Tried A Petite Styling Service To Solve My Dressing Problems — Here’s What Happened

Considering the difficulty I've had in finding clothing that fits, it feels like styling services for petite bodies can only be a good thing. While customers are limited to the brands that Stitch Fix carries, it's nice to see a variety of petite-friendly labels on the platform that step outside the usual realm of high street stores. As someone who enjoys fashion (and having control over her clothes), the service isn’t necessarily something I would use on a regular basis but with only a $25 styling fee and the ability to try before you buy, it's definitely worth looking into if you have sizing issues.