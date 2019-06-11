These Weekender Bags Are On Sale In Time For Your Summer Getaway

More stylish than conventional duffle bags and easier to maneuver than hard-sided luggage, a versatile weekender bag might just be your must-have travel companion this summer.
Well sized for both overnight trips and multi-day excursions, a great weekender is able to withstand rugged travel environments, and features generous, padded compartments for everything from your toiletries to a standard-size laptop. Packed for trips to cottage country, girlfriend getaways, and beachside vacations, the best versions also feature comfortable shoulder straps, and are easy to bring on the train or pack in the trunk of a car.
Click through to see three on-sale weekender bags fit for all your summer plans.