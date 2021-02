28 Cute & Comfy Outfits That’ll Get You Excited To Spend Valentine’s Day At Home

Before you scoff at the idea of putting on anything other than pajamas for that lineup of activities, hear us out. When we say dress up, we don’t mean slapping on the little red dress and matching heels you wore to exchange candy hearts and champagne with your S.O. (or your friends !) last Valentine’s Day. Instead, this year, putting on something special can mean whatever you want it to mean, from adding sparkly earrings and a fun pair of shoes to your standard weekend sweatsuit to putting on the dress you bought pre-COVID and haven’t had the chance to wear since. After all, who’s going to be there to say you're under (or over) dressed?