This Jewelry Trend Is As Personal As It Gets

Maybe because it's the holiday season and my wish list is on my mind, but I’ve been thinking a lot about engravable, monogrammed and personalized jewelry lately. There’s something fun about customizing a piece or even just spelling out names or initials on a bracelet or necklace — it’s like a grown-up version of our childhood charm bracelets and name keychains.
Because some personalized jewelry is made (or finished) to order, and more-common letters will often sell out before “q” or “z,” it can be tricky to find the perfect pieces on sale. Happily for shoppers, it’s Black Friday week. Not only are there additional discounts on already marked-down designer jewelry, but some independent jewellers are also offering special savings on the majority of their collections. And, you can still get the letters or engraving that you want done!
Snap up these personal-jewelry deals before they disappear.
