A Cocktail A Day Keeps My COVID Blues Away

My husband was thrilled by this development. Finally we shared a hobby other than arguing about whether the humidex is real! (IT IS.) He’s very serious about alcohol. He was a scotch man when I met him but has been all about craft beers for years now. Also he has a 1970s-style moustache, which means he’s required by law to be a home-brewer, and boyfriend is not fucking around with that shit. Like, I have five kegs filled with different beers he made himself in my laundry room at all times, and there’s often some sort of hideous looking witches barf that he claims is called wort (ew) or a yeast starter in our fridge — v. pandemic chic! He’s even long-since commandeered MY label maker, a very heinous crime, to label each tap. Sometimes he lets our kid name the beers, so that counts as home-schooling too. (But seriously, if the apocalypse comes and we end up in a barter economy I can load you up with a growler full of something called “Emoji.”) All of this is to say that he fully supported me as I started bookmarking cocktail recipes, making simple syrups, and riding across town to buy a set of mint julep cups before I realized that mint juleps are disgusting.