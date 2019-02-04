The Understated Ombré Nail Trend You’ll Want To Wear All Winter

"First, dip your makeup sponge in acetone to dilute the polish," Kandalec says. "Then paint nail polish over the surface of the sponge and dab the colour right over your base polish, almost like a stamp." And there you have it: two-toned ombré colour, and winter's trendiest nail art for zero dollars. Now that you know how easy it is, we've rounded up the chicest examples of the trend on Instagram for your colour inspiration, from neutral tones to glitter-dripping tips. Ahead, the ombré nail-art looks sure to inspire your lazy Sunday DIY project.