These 13 Nalgene Collabs Are The Ultimate Stocking Stuffers

While I certainly don't think it's fair to say these iconic BPA-free reusable water bottles ever went out of style, Nalgene is certainly enjoying a renaissance. From film production companies to skate shops and fashion brands to design studios, seemingly everyone is releasing their own limited-edition branded Nalgene bottles. The designs range from the wild (devilish graphics on glow-in-the-dark vessels) to nurturing (illustrated reminders of daily self-care rituals), meaning there's one for every conceivable type of person on your holiday shopping list.
Whether your friend is a film buff, fashionista, or sports junkie there's a Nalgene here that helps them flaunt those interests. Plus, carrying one around is a great conversation starter. Gifting one of these water bottles is a great way to say: I hope you're getting your eight glasses a day and I see you and aren't I clever? Not to mention, it's a great way to gift on a budget.
We've rounded up the best Nalgene collabs from this past year, so keep reading and celebrate your family and friends' hobbies this holiday season by putting one of these special edition water bottles under the tree.
