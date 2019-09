What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Rest in peace, Luke Perry . Some of us first met him as Dylan McKay on 90210. The show was a bit before my time but when I did watch it, well after its finale in 2000, I came to appreciate Dylan for the complex, timeless heartthrob he was. He was a formative crush, like Pacey Witter after him, and losing him so young (he was 52) hurt like hell. I’ve spent all week reading some of the brightest in the biz write beautiful tributes to a man who seemed to be just as wonderful offscreen as on . If you don’t know Dylan McKay, you may know Perry as Riverdale's Fred Andrews, father of Archie, husband of Molly Ringwald. Fred Andrews is a soft, sensitive dad who rules with a gentle but firm hand. He’s the most sensible of all the Riverdale parents, and his scenes felt the most rooted in reality. Luke Perry brought a quiet intensity to the character that is going to be greatly missed.