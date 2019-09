What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

This week’s news cycle was a lot, as usual. If you were paying attention even a little bit, you probably now know Nathan Phillips, the Native American man who was mocked by a group of kids in MAGA hats from Covington Catholic School yelling, “build the wall!” outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, and the infuriating conversation that has followed the altercation. You probably know that Canada-China relations are just getting worse over this Huawei mess, and it doesn’t look like the two countries are making up any time soon. You probably know that Serena Williams, the GOAT, lost in the quarter-final at the Australian Open in the most frustrating match ever. If you were paying attention, you know that this week was A LOT. So, let’s de-stress with some of the best entertainment of the moment. Here are our picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend.