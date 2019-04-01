Fluorescent brights ruled the ready-to-wear runways at House of Holland, Jeremy Scott, Versace, and more for spring 2019, taking neon accents from athleticwear to everywhere. Styled head-to-toe and worn for both day and evening, these highlighter hues certainly make a bold and grown-up impression for the season.
If you don’t have much neon in your wardrobe beyond an athletic piece here or there, it might be time to pick up something that will add vibrancy to your everyday look. Whether you go for the casual, ’80s or ’90s-inspired athleisure aesthetic or something a bit more structured, a hit of neon green or orange will quickly transform your basic blacks and neutrals.
Here are three finds, all on sale, that show how anyone can pull off a pop of neon.