On Friday, Lily Collins took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Charlie McDowell, the film director who Collins has been dating since last summer. “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” the Emily In Paris star wrote alongside a three-part slideshow of the proposal, which, it appears, McDowell performed mid-hike. The third photo shows a close-up of the show-stopping ring, a cushion cut set on a yellow gold bezel band. McDowell also posted a photo — in which Collins is smiling while showing off her new jewelry — with the caption: “In a time of uncertainty and darkness, you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you.”
According to Andrew Brown, the CEO of WP Diamonds, Collins’ ring features a 2-to-3 carat morganite centre stone, “set in a diamond halo with a brushed yellow gold setting.” The stone itself is a cushion cut, meaning that it has a “square or rectangular outline with rounded corners,” says another gem expert, Elizabeth Doyle of estate jewelry store Doyle & Doyle. But what’s perhaps more newsworthy than the popular stone shape is what it’s crafted out of. In the last few years, we’ve seen more and more jewelry designers embrace morganite as an affordable, yet nonetheless stunning alternative to diamonds. Morganite is a pink semi-precious stone in the beryl family, which also houses aquamarines and emeralds. Morganite gemstones have a high clarity rating, and, unlike diamonds, they won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Dare we continue?
After spending far too much time admiring Collins’s ring, we rounded up 8 morganite engagement rings that are similarly stunning. Click ahead to see her ring and maybe bookmark one of your own.
