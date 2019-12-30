What To Eat On A Post-Christmas Budget

Here we are. We've eaten all the Christmas food and the festive fun is now over. January, and a new decade, is on the horizon. And while we may be rich in a festive flush of Aesop goodies, fancy candles and Christmas gift vouchers, most of us will also be going for seriously broke until that end-of-the-month paycheque turns up. Yikes.
Still, a bleak January is the perfect time for a booze detox and a few hygge-style nights in. You’ve still got to eat though, so here are a few tips on how to do that cheaply but deliciously.