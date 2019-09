Celebrity hair colourist Jess Brown , who dyed G-Eazy's hair platinum, points to the change in seasons and the no-risk factor. "The summer is a good time for anybody to make a change with their hair. It's fun and non-committal for them, especially if their hair is short," she tells Refinery29. But it's the wave of influence that really has the trend blooming now more than ever, according to Brown. "When you start seeing it so much more—there's Pete Davidson now and G-Eazy—when guys like that, that have huge followings, when we start seeing them go platinum, I think it makes it much more accessible," she adds.