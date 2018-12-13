This Maybelline Lipstick Is The One Thing We All Agreed On This Year

We are living in divisive times. Bring up Lady Gaga's actual chance of winning an Oscar, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's latest tattoos, or who should really run in 2020 at any dinner party and be ready for differing opinions to fly.
But throughout this hellish year of near-constant debate, we found one thing that absolutely everyone agrees on: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. It's a lipstick that I was introduced to backstage at the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week. Makeup artist Grace Lee took one look at my faded lips, handed me a tube of the red-orange shade Heroine, and said, "This will change your life."
And it kinda did. While plenty of other brands brag about their lipsticks lasting 12 hours, I confirmed rather quickly that this lipstick honestly just... doesn't come off. I've eaten fried chicken dinners, guzzled all the drinks, showered, and literally slept with it on (don't @ me) and it hasn't budged. It's so powerfully glued onto your lips that Maybelline had to create a special SuperStay remover.
And it's not just beauty editors who are obsessed. Porn stars gush about it. Brides swear by it. Teachers say it's their lifesaver. New moms preach about it. It is a product that is beloved by so many different types of people that we decided the best way to spread the word of its greatness is to let fans speak for themselves. Check out their reviews and favourite shades, ahead.
