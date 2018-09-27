How This Cult Lush Product Is Made Is Really Weird — & Intensely Satisfying To Watch

Don't be fooled by the teeny size of Lush's cult-favourite Godiva Shampoo Bars. Known for their heavenly blend of gardenia and whole, dried jasmine flowers, these sumptuous soap cakes pack a deceptively powerful punch, promising 80 washes in each irresistible puck. And if you stop to think about it (even from within the blissed-out haze of the Godiva Shampoo's truly luscious lather), that's a crazy-good statistic for the environment. Need proof? Last year alone, the bars saved Lush from needing to manufacture a whopping 2 million plastic bottles — i.e., this cheeky little product is keeping our hair on-point without dumping more plastic into landfills. Honestly, what more could we ask for?
That's the logic behind the brand's claim to being "naked." Named for the fabled Lady Godiva — who notoriously rode through town nude with only her flowing locks to cover her lady-parts — the bars can just hang out on your shower shelf, sans packaging, when you aren't basking in their radiantly rebellious scent. Did we mention they'll wash and condition your hair at the same time? Insert praise-hands emoji here.
Since we'd already stopped by the Lush factory to see how its Lord Of Misrule Shower Cream is made, we thought we'd take a peek at the process that produces the Godiva bars as well. Turns out, it left us feeling just as fresh, since the shampoo is crafted with tons of natural ingredients like hibiscus, olive oil, and those jasmine buds that give the saffron-coloured cakes their alluringly chunky texture.
Press play above to catch the whole, intensely-satisfying process. Spoiler: the sight of the crumbly shampoo mixture getting neatly pressed into the right shape by that machine is the most deliciously gratifying thing we've witnessed in a while — and we're guessing you'll agree.
