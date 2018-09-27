What I Looked Like After Wearing THESE Drugstore Beauty Buys For 10 Hours

2017 has been a great year for drugstore beauty. We've seen brands partner with supermodels of the moment, launch cheaper alternatives to pricy high-end favourites, and make their way to the states from the UK and France — and that's just in the past few months alone.
Things are about to get even better now, because December marks the beginning of a brand-new season of drugstore beauty. This month, brands will roll out their shiny, new products for 2018 — and I got to test-drive a handful of them.
In the video above, I wore a full face of newly-launched drugstore makeup (think: a high-coverage cushion foundation, buzzy metallic palette, buttery highlighter, and a mattifying setting spray) throughout a 10-hour workday. I even wore them in the rain. Curious to see which ones held up? Press play to find out, then subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this one.
Wet n Wild Mega Cushion Foundation SPF 15, $8.99 USD, available at Wet n Wild; Wet n Wild Precision Foundation Brush, $7.99 USD, available at Wet n Wild; Physician’s Formula Butter Highligher, $10.95 USD, available at Physician's Formula; L’Oréal Paris x Balmain Paris Capsule Lipstick in Confession, $14 USD, available at Ulta Beauty; Flower Seal The Deal Matte Setting Spray, $13 USD, available at Flower Beauty; Nyx Cosmetics In Your Element Shadow Palette in Metal, $30 USD, available at Nyx Cosmetics.
