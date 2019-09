We've made strides in almost every category of long-wear makeup , but lipstick remains the most interesting to test — namely, because a good one must be comfortable, pigmented, kiss-proof, and food-proof. And as we approach Valentine's Day, what better time to start looking into a reliable formula? Whether you plan on dancing with your squad, doing date night with your S.O., or anything else, a budge-proof lipstick is a welcome addition.