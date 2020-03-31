These Sex Toys Are Life-Changing For People In Long-Distance Relationships

When you're in a long-distance relationship or have found yourself apart from your significant other due to good social distancing practices, you may be trying to figure out small ways to feel like you're actually with your partner IRL. This may mean scheduling elaborate FaceTime or Skype "dates," trying to binge-watch the same shows together, planning visits, and of course, plenty of self-love sessions to help release anxiety and stress during these uncertain times.
Because technology is ever-evolving, there are tons of sex toys that are pretty much made for people in LDRs, because they can be controlled through a smartphone app from miles away. Although you and your partner may not physically be together, with these toys and an active imagination, you can pretend.
Whether your partner is on the other side of town or living across the country, we found the best app-connected sex toys that will help keep you satisfied until you can actually be together again.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.