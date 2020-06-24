The People Who Will Feel Even More Isolated When We Leave Lockdown

As we endeavour to show meaningful kindness to ourselves and slowly retrain our ability to socialise, we have the opportunity to extend to others the empathy and kindness that will prevent them from being isolated again. We can push for workplaces to better accommodate people and be flexible with their 'in office' rules. We can remind those we love who are flouting the rules entirely that we feel isolated from them because they don’t care about themselves the way we care about them. All of these things will forge a connection between us even as we are still kept apart. And by talking about the sense of isolation that so many currently and will continue to feel, it will help all of us push for a world that looks distinctly different from what we had before.