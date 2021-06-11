15 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That Won’t Give You Away (Promise)

Father’s Day is now less than two weeks away. Let that sink in. I know, I know, it’s been quite a year. Things have fallen through the cracks. In the midst of multiple lockdowns, and the hustle to get vaccinated, it’s hard to remember to do laundry, let alone figure out the perfect gift for dad. And then there’s the pressure to time the shipping just right…it’s a lot. But if you haven’t had time get dad something for Father’s Day yet, don’t worry — it’s not too late to pick out something great. You don’t have to resort to a homemade IOU or digital gift card even through June 20 is fast approaching.
Many bigger retailers have expedited shipping to get your gift delivered quickly anywhere in Canada — there haven’t been any major parcel-shipping delays since the holiday season — and most smaller brands and shops will offer in-person pick-up or even co-ordinate local delivery if you (or dad) live nearby. Just be sure to read the fine print or check in with the store about expected delivery dates, unless you want to risk the package arriving late or paying more for express shipping than for the actual present.
Ahead, 15 great Father’s Day gifts for last-minute shoppers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.