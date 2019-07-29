It's safe to say that Kylie Jenner has been taking over the retail industry with her billion-dollar cosmetics company, an influx of trademark filings, and her latest dive into skin care. Kylie Skin — which launched in May with facial products — is already on its second drop with a summer body line that includes a lotion, scrub, and oil with SPF. But is it all it's cracked up to be? I tried the sunscreen during a heat wave in New York City, because what better time to test out a new formula than during 100+ degree weather? Better yet, it was during an outdoor baby shower taking place at a park in the afternoon. What did I think? Keep scrolling to find out.
First things first, it's a broad spectrum formula with SPF 30, both of which dermatologists will tell you are very important for adequate protection. I didn't know what to expect from the oil, but I did wonder why it was packed with coconut oil. As someone with breakout-prone skin, I've always stayed away from it to avoid clogged pores. Still, I decided to give it a try and, worse case scenario, I'd have to report bacne and extra sweat.
I was pleasingly surprised by the spray, non-aerosol nozzle upon application. It perfectly distributed the sunscreen and rubbing it in was a breeze. The formula felt lightweight, immediately absorbed, and had a delightful coconut scent that is comparable to a light body mist. But the best part was the glow it left on my skin, almost as if I had just applied a glistening body spray.
I took the sunscreen oil with me to the baby shower and reapplied every one and a half to two hours (as recommended), and shared with others, because we were all sweltering underneath the sun. The scent was a pleasant touch as I profusely sweated and sat a few feet away from a BBQ grill. Everyone loved it (including a few guys), noting the smell and feel.
The only con? I do wish the bottle came with more product (it's 3.9 ounces) and, while not a con, it's important to keep in mind it's a chemical, not mineral, sunscreen (more on the differences, here).
However, about four touchups and an unpleasant sweat-fest later, I walked out of the park with zero sunburn (not even redness) and it didn't feel covered in product; my skin actually felt softer. I can confidently say this oil is coming everywhere with me for the rest of this summer as I aim to be glowy, smelling like walking vacation, and most importantly, safe from the sun.
