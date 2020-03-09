Hold up. You thought awards-show season was over? Try again because Canada’s biggest night in music is happening this weekend. The 2020 Juno Awards will take place in Saskatoon on Sunday, March 15, and some of our fave artists will be honoured by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
This year, Brampton, ON-born Alessia Cara will host the show for the first time. Oh, and she’s been nominated for the most awards too, a total of six — nbd. The 23-year-old will be joined on stage for performances by R&B singer Daniel Caesar, pop country singer Lennon Stella, rock band Glorious Sons, and rapper Tory Lanez. Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Juno award winner Jann Arden will also be performing to celebrate her 30-year music career.
Ahead, we’ve put together a list of 15 Canadian artists nominated for this year's Juno Awards. There are familiar names (like Toronto’s Jessie Reyez) and new artists (like Winnipeg’s iskwē) — but one thing's for certain: you'll want to put all of these songs on repeat.
This year, Brampton, ON-born Alessia Cara will host the show for the first time. Oh, and she’s been nominated for the most awards too, a total of six — nbd. The 23-year-old will be joined on stage for performances by R&B singer Daniel Caesar, pop country singer Lennon Stella, rock band Glorious Sons, and rapper Tory Lanez. Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Juno award winner Jann Arden will also be performing to celebrate her 30-year music career.
Ahead, we’ve put together a list of 15 Canadian artists nominated for this year's Juno Awards. There are familiar names (like Toronto’s Jessie Reyez) and new artists (like Winnipeg’s iskwē) — but one thing's for certain: you'll want to put all of these songs on repeat.