“I Just Grew Up.” Lennon Stella On Her New Music, New Look & Newfound Maturity

We could never tell each other to stop singing or tell anyone in the family to stop singing. My sister [Maisy] would be singing at the top of her lungs so loud. I would be sitting there like, "Please, just stop. Please stop." But we could never just tell each other to stop singing because when [my mom] was growing up, that was a thing that really damaged her confidence. It's embedded inside me that [music is] something creative, it's something good, it's something positive. There are people that do it because their parents force them. It was never that.