12 Different Ways To Rock Jumbo Box Braids This Spring

When it takes hours to do your hair, styling can feel like a full-time job — and just like with our 9-to-5, we deserve a break from our regular hair routine sometimes. So, all the twisting, straightening, and playing around with our natural hair goes on vacation when we do, and we lean on protective styles instead.
No twist-outs or wash-and-gos for weeks. Sounds heavenly, right? It is, but a lot of protective styles, like box braids, require a huge time commitment at the start. We're talking hours in the salon. And the smaller the braids, the more time you'll spend in the chair. That's why this spring, we're going for jumbo box braids.
Unlike micro braids, your hair is parted into bigger sections, allowing the braiding process to move quickly. Additionally, jumbo braids utilize more braiding hair, making each plait thicker overall. They're a great way to make a statement, take a break from doing your own hair, and save some extra time. Bonus: Rocking fewer, larger braids will also result in less time spent taking your style out. Sounds like a win in our book.
Read on for jumbo-braided looks to screenshot before your next vacation.