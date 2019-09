I Got A 3-Hour Japanese Manicure For $300

Lately, enthusiasm for 3-D nail art has increased thanks to a hoard of celebrities and fashion designers embracing the style. I've always admired these nails from afar, gazing fondly at Cardi B's bedazzled acrylics all while wondering why anyone would subject themselves to three hours of nail prep just to be inconvenienced by claws with charms. In an attempt to understand the trend, I decided to experience this nail art trend myself. I called up Mei Kawajiri , an editorial nail artist who's worked with fashion houses like Balenciaga and Tom Ford, and her friend Gia Kuan , a fashion publicist who's been rocking 3-D nails for over a year, to show me what all the buzz is about. Feast your eyes on the most extravagant nails I've ever gotten in the video above, and then stay tuned to see me attempt to live my life with them.