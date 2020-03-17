As A Child Of Interracial Adoption, I’m Still Figuring Out Who I Am

I’m just one of the thousands of baby girls given up by birth families who had no choice. I was apparently left under a willow tree in a major city in China called Hangzhou, with a red label attached to me stating my 'supposed' date of birth and my Chinese name. That’s it. There was nothing else about my birth family. Nothing to join up the pieces. Most babies come into this world and are granted a birth certificate confirming their date, weight and time of birth. My birth certificate was written by a government official based on the red label, which may or may not have been left by my biological mother.