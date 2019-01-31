These Are The Best Quotes To Put In Your Instagram Bio

First impressions are extremely important — especially on social media. Oftentimes, people glance at your profile for just a few seconds before deciding if they want to see more, or click away.
Knowing this, it's important to make sure you're setting the right tone on your page, whether you're a business, an influencer, or just a, you know, regular person.
If you want to leverage your Instagram to pique the right people's interest, maintain engagement, and encourage new followers, you might want to select an attention-grabbing quote to keep in your bio. After all, your bio is front and center, and using it to make a powerful statement is one great way to take advantage of your corner of the internet.
When choosing a quote, remember to think about the type of audience you're trying to appeal to, who your average or ideal follower is, and the kinds of things they are interested in.
Ahead, quotes — for the free spirit, feminist, and more — that will help take your Instagram to the next level, no matter what kind of person you are.