Is a rejection different from a migrated piercing?

Yes, sometimes people will get a piercing and then they'll notice it move just slightly. This is like a rejection, but it's actually called a migration. "Say you get cartilage pierced and you're constantly sleeping on it," Thompson explains. "Your body will change the location of the jewelry to protect the body from trauma." So, it might be at a different angle than when you initially got it pierced. Its movement depends on where you're putting the pressure, but if the piercing is in an area not normally touched often, it wont' be prone to migration.