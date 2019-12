How To Have A Sex Dream

Proponents of lucid dreaming say you can learn to consciously manipulate your dreams at night — you realize you’re dreaming, and then you're able to control your actions in your twilight state. If you’re new to lucid dreaming, start with your hands, Robert Waggoner , president of the International Association for the Study of Dreams, and author of Lucid Dreaming - Gateway to the Inner Self previously told Refinery29 . Before you fall asleep, look at your hands and tell yourself, “When I’m asleep, I’ll see my hands and realize I’m dreaming,” over and over again.