Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorCards & Stationery
Anthropologie

Dream Journal Gift Set

$28.00$19.95
At Anthropologie
Includes one journal, pencil, and sleep mask. Settle into sweet dreams with this elegant sleep mask, then jot down your remembrances as soon as you wake up. Complete with charming packaging, this set is a thoughtful gift for anyone on your list.
Featured in 1 story
30 Great Gifts To Grab While They're On Sale
by Ray Lowe