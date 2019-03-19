Next, it’s time to figure out how you’d like to give, whether of your time, talents, or money, and how much you can afford. In order to stay within your giving budget, Pactor recommends adhering to the 80-20 rule: “80% of your giving should go to the things you’re personally passionate about." and "the other 20% can be allocated to all those requests from friends to support their causes,” Pactor explains. “Once that's spent you can more easily say: I value what you’re doing but I have a giving plan and you got to me too late in the year — but I’d like to consider that for next year.”