How To Score A Highly Coveted Vintage Designer Bag Online

First things first, if you’re ready to buy one, you have to start by doing your research. “You have to know who you’re buying from,” says Yael Kanter , who runs the Toronto-based e-retail site, Vintage Couture , with her mom, Lynda Latner . “You want to have a full condition report. Some sites have rating systems, like A, B, C, based on the interior and exterior,” says Kanter, whose company has been dealing vintage all over the world for over 20 years. You should look at plenty of photos of the bag you’re intending to purchase, and make sure there is a return policy or an actual person you can speak to if you’re not happy with the final purchase, she advises. As for number one most important thing? “You have to feel comfortable knowing that this bag is not pristine, no matter what,” says Kanter. “Even if someone bought it and it sat in their closet, it’s not brand new from a store.”