February is the notorious low-point of winter — a month-long slog of puzzlingly incurable chapped lips, and grey slush. But if you're struggling to keep your spirits high through the freezing temps, you've got to see how Ben & Jerry's ice cream is made. The universe's proven cure for all shades of the existential blues, this ice cream charts a strangely bewitching journey through groovily-named machines, like "flavor vats," "blend tanks," and "chunk feeders," before being packaged into one of the brand's idyllic pints. I mean, just look at those cows under their serene, summery sky. I'm literally feeling better already.
Advertisement
Spoiler: if you think it's cold outside, the Ben & Jerry's factory has a much-needed reality-check. Its spiral hardener, where market-bound containers go to set before hitting the road to a store near you, cools our favourite flavors at a brisk -60 degrees below 0, with a windchill. Watch the video above to be fully hypnotized by the ice cream's mixing process. Warning: Truffle Kerfuffle indulgences may spontaneously follow.
Craving more peeks into the deliciously distracting world of Ben & Jerry's? Don't miss that time we casually dropped by to design our own custom flavor on "Lucie for Hire."
Advertisement